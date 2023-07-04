Taiwanese Boy Suffers Second-Degree Burns After Smartwatch Explodes On Arm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Smartwatch Explodes On Taiwanese Boy, Resulting In Second-Degree Burns

A boy in Taiwan sustained second-degree burns on his arm after his smartwatch exploded while wearing it.

He was on his way to his tuition class when the device started to feel hot. It exploded soon after, causing injuries that required skin grafts.

According to local media, the smartwatch is not cheap — it apparently retails for around S$155 (NT$3,590).

Smartwatch heats up & explodes on 10-year-old boy’s arm

The incident reportedly happened on Friday (30 June) in New Taipei City.

Per Chinese-language news outlet ETtoday, the 10-year-old boy was on his way to his tuition class when his smartwatch started to heat up.

Soon after, the smartwatch spontaneously exploded, causing burns on both his arms.

The boy started bawling from the pain. A nearby shopkeeper who heard his cries helped apply burn medication on the boy before he made his way to class.

His tuition teacher then called for an ambulance upon seeing the burns when he reached.

Required skin graft for 2nd degree burns as a result of combustion

The news outlet reported that the boy’s parents had purchased the smartwatch from a lesser-known brand online four years prior.

He is usually very careful when he uses his smartwatch, so they are not sure why it would suddenly combust like it did.

A separate report revealed that the device retails between S$155 (NT$3,590) and S$216.50 (NT$4,990).

Following the explosion, the boy suffered second-degree burns on the back of his right hand. He needed a skin graft as a result.

Local fire department advised citizens to only buy devices from trusted brands

In light of the incident, the local fire department urged citizens to only purchase their devices from trusted retailers.

They also provided some helpful advice should one suffer burns or scalds:

run cold water over the affected area

remove any articles of clothing or accessories from the affected area

cover the affected area and

seek treatment at the hospital.

The fire department also reminded citizens to ‘stop, drop, and roll’ should they be faced with a situation where their clothes or bodies catch fire.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

