Porsche Engulfed In Flames ‘Explodes’ At Sentosa Cove Porch, No Injuries Reported In Fire

White Porsche On Fire At Sentosa Cove On 12 May

UPDATE (13 May, 4.40pm): An earlier version of the article stated that the car on fire was a Ferrari. However, The Straits Times (ST) reported that it was a Porsche instead. We’ve edited the article to correct the inaccuracies.

A huge fire broke out at the porch of a home at Sentosa Cove yesterday (12 May), engulfing a white sports car which many netizens identified to be a Porsche.

The blaze was so massive that it attracted the attention of passers-by who could only look on in disbelief.

Fire consumes white Porsche at Sentosa Cove porch

On Friday (12 May), footage of a huge fire at Sentosa Cove began circulating on social media platforms like TikTok and Facebook.

Clips showed pitch-black smoke billowing from a home and flames raging at its porch.

As some of the videos got closer, they captured what looked to be a white sports car being consumed by the flames. However, it’s unclear where the fire came from.

Some TikTok users identified the car as a Ferrari, though ST later reported that it was a Porsche. Its exact model is unclear.

While the fire itself looked scary, a more frightening moment was when the ‘explosions’ seemingly erupted from the vehicle, as sparks flew upwards.

Fire promptly extinguished, no injuries reported

Thankfully, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel and emergency vehicles were on site to attend to the fire.

A TikTok video showed the police at the scene too, as they cordoned off the area to keep civilians a safe distance away.

The operations seemed to last a while as emergency vehicles were still present even after night fell.

In response to queries from MS News, the SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to a fire at 12 Cove Way at about 6.50pm on Friday (12 May).

Two persons had evacuated from the location prior to their arrival and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using two water jets. They later ascertained that the blaze involved “contents of a car porch outside the unit on the first floor”. However, the SCDF couldn’t identify the cause of the fire, which is currently under investigation.

Citing an eyewitness account of a helper who works in the area, Shin Min Daily News wrote that a light electric vehicle or buggy that was charging caught fire, burning the Porsche parked next to it.

However, official sources have yet to confirm if this is true.

Hope car & home owners can recoup losses

Seeing such a nice car go up in flames is certainly heart wrenching but we’re glad that everyone was safe.

Kudos to the police and SCDF for reacting promptly to the incident. Hopefully investigations will help shed some light on what may have happened.

Hopefully, too, the car owner will be able to recoup their losses somehow.

