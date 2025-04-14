Moviegoers in M’sia demand refund after arriving 20 minutes late, take others’ seats in different hall to watch scenes they missed

Moviegoers in Malaysia demand refund after arriving 20 minutes late for movie

A group of moviegoers in Malaysia has come under fire online after demanding a refund despite arriving 20 minutes late for their film screening — and then occupying seats in the wrong cinema hall.

The incident unfolded at TGV Cinemas in Seri Manjung, Perak, drawing widespread backlash and forcing the cinema chain to issue a public statement.

Arrived late, took wrong seats, then asked for refund

Instead of heading straight to their designated theatre, the group allegedly entered a different screening hall and occupied seats that were already reserved for other patrons in order to catch the start of the movie they had missed.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (12 Apr), TGV Cinemas clarified what happened and reminded customers of basic cinema etiquette.

“If someone is sitting in your seat, please notify us. We will assist in resolving the matter,” the post read.

When cinema staff eventually approached the group, they were asked to leave the hall and return to their assigned seats. However, the group insisted they had missed a portion of the film and demanded a refund — a request that was swiftly denied.

TGV reaffirmed its no-refund policy for latecomers and urged moviegoers to respect ticketing protocols to ensure a smooth experience for everyone.

In its post, TGV Cinemas reiterated its commitment to delivering a quality experience for all patrons, but emphasised that it requires cooperation and mutual respect.

With opening scenes often being the most crucial part of any movie, cinema staff reminded viewers to be punctual and avoid disrupting the experience for others.

The statement concluded with a reminder that “TGV is committed to delivering the best experience for everyone”.

Netizens slam the group

The incident has gone viral, racking up hundreds of comments from annoyed netizens who criticised the group for their entitled behaviour.

One user wrote, “The world is not waiting for you,” highlighting that the group’s late arrival was entirely their fault and hardly grounds for a refund.

Another was appalled by the group’s audacity to ask for a refund despite being late to the movie.

“Can they not be so annoying,” they added.

One user joked sarcastically, “Next time I go to the bathroom, I should request that they pause the movie.”

