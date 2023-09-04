Woman Returns Mouldy Bread To China Bakery, Demands Clerk Eat It Or Refund Her

Woman Demands Refund On Mouldy Bread, Clerk Eats It On The Spot

A Chinese woman found that the bread she bought became mouldy the next day.

She angrily returned to the bakery and demanded the clerk eat the bread or give her a refund.

Surprisingly, the clerk ate the mouldy bread on the spot.

In response to the incident, the bakery explained that the woman did not store the bread properly, leading to it rapidly spoiling.

Clerk eats returned mouldy bread

According to Sohu, the woman bought the bread on 2 Sep from a bakery in Heyuan, Guangdong.

She opened the bread packaging that night and ate some of it, then found that the remaining bread had gone mouldy the next day.

The woman angrily stormed down to the store, confronting the clerk with the spoilt bread. She demanded that the clerk either eat the bread or give her a refund.

Of course, the choice was obvious for him and everyone else.

Unexpectedly, the clerk scarfed the mouldy bread down right there. The woman thus left without pursuing monetary compensation.

The bakery stated that their bread was fresh and lacked preservatives. They cast the blame on the woman for not storing the opened bread properly, leading it to go bad by the next day.

They added that the same batch of bread did not encounter the same mouldy issues.

Furthermore, the bakery said that they were willing to give refunds for these situations. It is not known why the clerk decided to go for the stomach-churning alternative instead.

Netizens baffled at the clerk’s choice

Some netizens sided with the bakery, pointing out that the bread was fine when she first opened it.

Since it only turned mouldy overnight, they agreed that improper storage was the cause. Furthermore, it meant that the bakery did not add preservatives as advertised.

Others felt incredulous that the clerk actually ate the spoilt bread.

They said that the body was his own and that his boss would not thank him. They topped the comment off with a vomiting emoji.

Moulds can cause serious issues in allergic consumers. Even in people without allergies, mould ingestion runs the risk of poisoning and cell damage, according to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

It should go without saying that nobody should replicate the clerk’s bizarre actions by eating mouldy bread.

Featured image adapted from Sohu.