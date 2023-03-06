Woman Claims Deliveroo Can’t Refund Her For Mouldy Chicken, Company Investigating Complaint

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Customer Seeks Refund For Deliveroo Order Containing Mouldy Chicken

Noticing that your untouched food is spoilt is troubling enough. But having to pay for it still, is a crappier feeling.

One Deliveroo customer found herself in the exact situation after the delivery platform allegedly refused to refund her order, which contained mouldy chicken.

Feeling upset, the customer took to Facebook Group Complaint Singapore to share her experience.

Deliveroo has launched an investigation into the matter and processed a refund to the customer out of goodwill.

Customer contacts Deliveroo after finding mouldy chicken in salad

In her post, the OP shared that she received mouldy chicken in her salad from Green Monster Salad in Katong.

She described how the mould did not look like it was formed in a day, so she suspected the restaurant could have either stored the chicken wrongly or used expired meat.

Taken aback, the OP immediately provided feedback via Deliveroo’s live chat function.

Since she had to throw her salad away as it didn’t look edible, she requested a refund.

To her disappointment, Deliveroo customer support staff allegedly told her they would not issue her a refund.

OP also reached out to restaurant for feedback

This frustrated the OP as Deliveroo did not address her concerns over potential health risk issues.

She also found it incredulous that she had to pay for food she did not consume.

In the comments section, she shared that she had reached out to the restaurant rather than reporting them immediately as her past experiences with them were pleasant.

She has reportedly yet to receive a response from the restaurant.

Deliveroo refunds customer out of goodwill

In response to MS News’ queries, Deliveroo said they have been in close communications with Green Monster on the matter, emphasising that “customers’ feedback is always appreciated”.

An internal investigation has been launched.

Additionally, they have processed a full refund to the customer as a gesture of goodwill.

