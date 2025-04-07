Lion in India attempts to enter family’s kitchen in India, residents call authorities for help

Family wakes to find grown lion squeezing into their kitchen

A family in Kovaya village, Rajula taluka, India, had the shock of their lives when a full-grown lion attempted to force its way into their kitchen late at night.

On Tuesday (1 April) night, the family was fast asleep when faint noises echoed through their home, according to the Times of India.

At first, they dismissed it as a stray cat wandering about. But their blood ran cold when they realised it was a lion trying to squeeze through a gap between the kitchen wall and the rafters.

In terror, they grabbed their torches, shining light onto the massive predator, while recording a video as it poked its head over the wall.

Family calls forest officials for assistance

Jina Lakhotra, the village head, said: “The lion entered the house by jumping over a 12 to 13-foot wall. The family began screaming, and neighbours quickly gathered. We made noises cautiously to prevent the lion from panicking and attacking anyone.”

The family immediately alerted forest officials, who arrived and safely removed the lion from the premises.

Jayen Patel, Deputy Conservator of Forests, revealed that the lion was part of a six-member pride that occasionally roams into villages in search of food.

Though rare, such incidents happen due to the village’s proximity to forests and the coast, where lion sightings are common, he explained.

Authorities warn people against disturbing lions

A separate online video taken in Saurashtra, India, showed another lion roaming freely on a nearby road as a person drove past.

In response, forest authorities launched an investigation and urged the public not to disturb or provoke lions, as such actions could trigger attacks on humans.

Netizens blame humans for destroying animal habitats

The video has sparked strong reactions among netizens, many of whom blamed humans for taking over and destroying animal habitats.

One person asked where animals are expected to go when humans take over their forests.

Another user noted that the lion’s behaviour resulted from humans encroaching on their habitats.

For a light-hearted comment, one netizen commented that the lion had smelled food in the kitchen.

