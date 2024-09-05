Swimming trunks: 3 young wild elephants sneak into Thai home & play in pool

3 young wild elephants sneak into house & enjoy time in pool

Living near the wilderness means you might have some unexpected animal visitors. But not every encounter is dangerous — some are just plain adorable.

Take, for example, three young wild elephants who were recently caught on camera having the time of their lives in a pool at a house in Thailand.

A netizen shared a 56-second video on Facebook on Tuesday (3 Sept), capturing these playful pachyderms enjoying a midnight swim.

The footage shows the three elephants splashing around in the pool, clearly having a blast, before wandering off to rejoin their herd.

Elephant enter residential areas to search for food

The post, which quickly went viral, was captioned: “Cute elephants enjoying their time. Wild elephants aren’t always scary; they have their endearing moments.”

According to Thai news outlet Daily News, the incident took place at a private residence in the Mueang District, Nakhon Nayok Province.

The homeowner, who happens to be the neighbour of the person who posted the video, seems to have taken the surprise visit in stride.

As for why these elephants ventured into the residential area, it’s believed that they’re coming down from the mountains more frequently in search of food.

With their population growing, food in their natural habitats is becoming scarce, so they’re exploring nearby villages to fill their bellies.

Netizens fall in love with elephants’ cuteness

After the clip was posted, it quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of many netizens.

One person jokingly commented that the elephants might have loved the pool so much they didn’t want to return to the wild.

Another user humorously suggested that the elephants sneaked in at night to avoid scaring the humans.

“So cute!” another Facebook user simply said.

Lastly, someone quipped that the elephants had probably been watching humans enjoy the pool and decided to copy them.

