Accident Along TPE Involving Minibus & 2 Motorcycles Kills Woman, Driver Arrested

Minibus Driver Arrested After Accident Along TPE Kills Woman

Police have arrested a 54-year-old minibus driver after a fatal accident involving the vehicle and two motorcycles occurred along the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed a 26-year-old woman and another 29-year-old motorcyclist to Changi General Hospital, where the woman later passed away.

Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing and the second motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man, assisted them.

Accident along TPE involves minibus driver and 2 motorcycles

According to The Straits Times (ST), the police said the crash took place at about 8am on 20 Feb.

It involved a minibus and two motorcycles, and happened along the TPE towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

The male motorcyclist was conscious at the time of the incident, while the woman who was riding pillion was unconscious.

SCDF transported both of them to Changi General Hospital, where the woman later succumbed to her injuries and passed away.

A Telegram chat group, SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News, shared an image of the incident.

Woman dies from accident

Speaking to MS News, SCDF confirmed that they received an alert about a road traffic incident at about 8.20am on 20 Feb.

It occurred along the TPE before Upper Changi Road North.

Upon arrival, SCDF conveyed two persons to Changi General Hospital.

The police told ST that they have arrested the driver of the minibus for careless driving causing death.

They added that the other motorcyclist involved in the accident assisted with investigations.

At 8.05am, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) issued an alert about the accident via Twitter. Motorists were advised to avoid lane two of the TPE.

MS News wishes the loved ones of the deceased our deepest condolences. May she rest in peace.

