River Valley car accident: Domestic helper jaywalked with 4-year-old girl despite warnings

Domestic helper jaywalked with girl who died in River Valley

On 23 January, a four-year-old girl died after being run over by a car along River Valley Road.

At that time, Zara Mei Orlic was walking home with her domestic helper and two-year-old sister.

A coroner’s enquiry on 26 June has revealed that the helper jaywalked across the road at Institution Hill despite multiple warnings in the past.

Helper used the same route multiple times despite warnings

According to The Straits Times (ST), Traffic Police station inspector (SI) Muhammad Firdaus Suleiman was called upon as a witness.

He noted that prior to the fatal accident, Zara’s parents had warned their helper not to cross the particular road as doing so would constitute jaywalking.

However, the helper did not comply with the instruction. She frequently used the route when picking up the children from pre-school.

SI Firdaus added that she should have avoided jaywalking by first walking around 200m from the pre-school at River Valley Road.

Thereafter, she can walk past Institution Hill before reaching the pedestrian crossing.

Car was not moving at fast speed during the collision

The SI further recounted that the helper was three steps behind Zara when the accident happened.

At the time, she was holding the hand of Zara’s younger sister. The court heard that she was also carrying both the girls’ school bags.

An autopsy revealed that a head injury was the cause of her death.

Zara’s father previously told ST that when he rushed to the scene, Zara’s skull was shattered. Her nose, mouth and head were also bleeding profusely.

She was pronounced dead after being conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested following the accident. SI Firdaus told the court that during the collision, the woman was not driving at a fast speed and was also not distracted.

The coroner’s findings will be given on 5 July.

After which, the Attorney-General’s Chambers will decide if any further action will be taken against the driver and the domestic helper.

ST reported that the helper is still working for the Orlic family.

