4-Year-Old Girl Passes Away In River Valley Road Accident, Driver Arrested

Girl Was Walking Home With Sister & Helper In River Valley When Accident Occurred

Warning: Some readers may find the photos and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

A four-year-old girl has passed away after being involved in an accident at River Valley Road.

She was walking home with her sister and domestic helper when the tragedy occurred.

A female driver has been arrested in connection with the case.

Girl was crossing road at River Valley when accident occurred

The sad incident took place on 23 Jan, the girl’s father told The Straits Times (ST).

The girl, Zara Mei Orlic, was walking home with her two-year-old sister and Indonesian domestic helper in the River Valley Area at the time.

The helper was holding the younger girl’s hand and their school bags. She told Zara that it was safe to cross the road.

However, a car that came around the corner hit the girl.

The helper told ST that she couldn’t reach the girl in time, but screamed for the driver to stop.

The car stopped after some time, she added.

Girl suffers serious injuries, doctors perform CPR for 30 mins

Zara’s father Nick Orlic said he was at home when the helper called him.

As they were nearby, he rushed down to the accident scene, added the 39-year-old senior lecturer from Nanyang Business School.

His “heart sank” when he saw his daughter as her skull was “shattered”. She was also bleeding and her eyes were closed.

Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), who arrived soon, found that her pulse was faint.

After she was rushed to hospital, doctors performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her for about 30 minutes till her mother arrived.

Her mother, 38-year-old British lawyer Michelle Orlic, broke down when she saw Zara as her injuries were serious.

The couple eventually decided to tell doctors to discontinue CPR and “let her go”.

40-year-old woman arrested, suspected of careless driving

The police confirmed to ST in response to queries that an accident had occurred on Institution Hill, a road off River Valley Road, at about 4.55pm on 23 Jan.

A four-year-old girl was taken unconscious to hospital, the police said. She subsequently passed away from her injuries.

A 40-year-old woman has also been arrested. She is suspected of careless driving causing death.

Girl was singing before River Valley accident

Zara just celebrated her birthday this month, Dr Orlic said.

The family also went on a Christmas trip to Croatia in December 2023, where the girl undertook skiing lessons.

The couple, who are permanent residents in Singapore, also have an older daughter who is six years old.

Zara loved her sisters and was also a joyful kid who liked to dance, her father added.

In fact, she was happily singing to herself just before the accident, according to the helper.

Speeding is an issue at accident location

Dr Orlic noted that the road where the accident occurred didn’t usually have heavy traffic.

However, speeding cars and illegal parking are issues there, he said.

Flowers have been placed under a tree at the accident site in memory of Zara, according to a photo from Shin Min.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to Zara’s family for their loss.

