4-Year-Old M’sian Boy Riding Pillion Dies After S’porean Driver Crashes Into Motorcycle

Boy Riding Pillion On Dad’s Motorcycle Dies After Crash With Singapore Car

A harmless motorcycle ride home turned into tragedy when a 4-year-old boy lost his life in an accident on Thursday (7 Sep).

The victim had been riding pillion on his father’s motorcycle when a car hit them in Port Dickson, Malaysia.

Although the father survived the crash, his son passed away in hospital.

The driver of the car is currently held in remand while the police investigate the case.

Local media reported that the driver involved was a Singaporean man.

4-year-old boy dies in hospital after accident in Port Dickson

The tragedy occurred at kilometre 16 of the Sua Betong-Air Kuning Road on 7 Sep, reported Sinar Daily.

Port Dickson district police chief Superintendent Aidi Sham Mohamed said that the accident happened at around 1.30pm that day.

At the time, the father-son pair had been on the way home from the child’s kindergarten.

Both the victims and the car involved were coming from the Air Kuning area to Ladang Sua Betong.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from a building nearby captured the accident.

The fatal moment apparently happened when the driver tried to overtake a vehicle in front of him.

In doing so, he hit the right side of the motorcycle which had tried to turn to the right junction towards Ladang Sua Betong, said Buletin TV3.

33-year-old Singaporean driver not injured

The motorcyclist sustained a broken shoulder and right leg but his young son sadly lost his life.

The victim was identified as four-year-old Muhammad Shaheizy Iman Muhammad Shazrein, who was pronounced dead at the red zone of the Port Dickson Hospital.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Singaporean driver of the car escaped unscathed.

The police told the media that the driver has been remanded for three days since 8 Sep.

So far, he has tested negative for drugs and had no alcohol content in his blood.

The authorities will continue to investigate the case under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act (RTA) 1987.

In the meantime, they urge the public to refrain from speculation after a claim that the driver was racing at the time of the accident went viral.

