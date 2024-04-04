2 men found dead in Hougang & Yishun HDB flats on 2 & 3 April

2 men aged 60 & 52 found dead in Hougang & Yishun flats

On 2 and 3 April, two men were found dead in HDB flats located in Hougang and Yishun.

The deceased were aged 60 and 52 respectively.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play in both incidents. They have classified both cases as unnatural deaths.

Decomposing body of 60-year-old man found in Hougang flat

At around 4.30pm on Tuesday (2 April), a 60-year-old man was found unconscious in his flat at Block 174B Hougang Avenue 1, Shin Min Daily News reported.

He was later pronounced dead.

When reporters from the Chinese site visited the scene, they detected a rotten smell from the corridor outside the unit. Police officers entered the home to gather evidence.

A neighbour shared that the deceased had a friendly disposition and would always greet others upon meeting them.

Describing him as a “good man” who looked quite healthy, neighbours expressed their shock at his passing.

Another neighbour pointed out that she had never seen visitors at the man’s unit before.

52-year-old man found dead in Yishun flat

On Wednesday (3 April), 8world News reported the discovery of another dead man in his flat at Block 461A Yishun Avenue 6. He was 52.

In response to queries, the police stated that a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A neighbour noted that they had seen different visitors entering and leaving the deceased’s flat before. However, they did not communicate much with him.

Investigations are ongoing for both incidents.

