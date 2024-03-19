67-year-old man found dead in Sengkang flat after neighbours noticed he was missing for days

67-year-old man who lived alone found dead in living room of Sengkang flat

An elderly man was found dead in his Sengkang flat after neighbours realised they hadn’t seen him for two or three days.

When police went to investigate, they found his body on the living room floor.

Based on preliminary investigations, they do not suspect foul play.

Neighbours noticed they hadn’t seen man for 2 or 3 days

According to Shin Min Daily News, the deceased was a 67-year-old man who lived alone in a unit at 313B Anchorvale Road.

He was found dead at around 2.45pm on Monday (18 March).

A resident, 77-year-old Mr Zhu, told the paper that the man’s next-door neighbour had called the police that morning after noticing a few unusual things.

For instance, the door to the deceased’s unit had been left open for the past two or three days.

The lights had not been turned off that whole time as well.

In addition, his neighbours noticed his absence and found it quite odd.

Police rule out foul play

When police arrived at the scene, they found the dead man lying on the floor in his living room.

Mr Zhu shared that the deceased was usually in good health, so he has no idea what could have happened to him.

He added that although the man was married and had two daughters, he had lived alone for many years.

His wife lived with one of their children, and his daughters would only visit him from time to time.

Police confirmed to Shin Min Daily News that they had received a report of an unnatural death.

A 67-year-old man was found lying on the floor of his house and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, they have ruled out the possibility of homicide and investigations are still ongoing.

Man found dead in Sengkang flat loved to rear fish

When Shin Min Daily News reporters returned to the dead man’s unit in the evening, they noticed several relatives tidying up inside.

Two of the family members confirmed that their father had died in the flat but declined to be interviewed.

Mr Zhu further revealed that the deceased loved keeping fish as pets and would often be seen cleaning a fish tank.

The neighbour recalled seeing the deceased just a few days earlier when the latter came home with several new fish.

“We even said hello to each other,” he said.

Mr Zhu said that most of the residents had known each other for more than 20 years and would often have friendly conversations, which explains why the deceased’s absence did not go unnoticed.

