76-year-old man found dead in Bedok flat, foul-smelling liquid seen leaking out of unit

Elderly man who lived alone found dead, foul-smelling liquid leaks out of Bedok Reservoir unit

A 76-year-old man was found dead in a Bedok Reservoir HDB flat on Thursday (14 March).

Besides noticing a foul smell over the past few days, neighbours also saw liquid seeping out onto the ground outside his flat.

Three Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers had to break down the locked door to get inside.

SCDF officers break into Bedok Reservoir flat, discover man’s dead body inside

According to Shin Min Daily News, the deceased lived alone in an eighth-floor unit at Block 713 Bedok Reservoir Road.

The police arrived at the scene at about 10.45am on Thursday.

When they could not get into the flat, SCDF officers had to saw open the iron gate.

Inside, they found the decomposing body of the man.

When a reporter from Shin Min Daily News went down to investigate, they saw a white cloth draped over a puddle of liquid that was believed to have come from the corpse.

There was also a smell of decay in the air.

At around 1pm, four family members of the deceased entered the flat to identify his body.

One female relative reportedly burst into tears.

Neighbours detected foul smell for days

Residents on the same floor told Shin Min Daily News that the elderly man had lived in the unit for more than 40 years.

One neighbour recalled detecting a foul smell in the air over the past few days.

When they noticed the strange liquid seeping out of the deceased’s flat, they immediately informed the man’s aunt, who worked nearby.

The aunt then contacted his other family members.

Another resident, 81-year-old Mr Chen, said that the police arrived at about 11am.

He had been walking up to his unit after watering the plants downstairs when a neighbour told him about the smell coming from the deceased’s flat.

“That’s when I felt like something was wrong,” he said.

Mr Chen believes that the deceased was not married.

No foul play suspected

Police confirmed to Shin Min Daily News that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death that day.

A 76-year-old man was found lying on the floor of his home and was pronounced dead on the spot.

Preliminary investigations indicate that there was no foul play involved, and investigations are still ongoing.

Also read: 73-year-old man found dead in Hougang flat after neighbour detects stench from unit

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.