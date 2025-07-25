Boy hit by car along Moulmein Road after jaywalking across street despite overhead bridge nearby

Boy runs across Moulmein Road despite overhead bridge nearby, gets hit by car

A nine-year-old boy was hit by a car while dashing across Moulmein Road on Wednesday (23 July) afternoon.

Footage posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed the boy jaywalking across the road in Novena despite an overhead bridge located within walking distance.

The boy was conveyed to a hospital after the accident.

Boy jaywalked across busy road in Novena

The dashcam footage starts with the boy standing on a road divider. An overhead bridge can be seen in the background, just a few metres away.

The boy takes a glance towards his right before making his way across the road.

Failing to notice the traffic on his left, the boy was hit by an oncoming grey Mitsubishi SUV.

The driver appeared to have slammed the brakes moments before the collision, potentially reducing the impact of the crash.

He also got out of his car to check on the boy following the collision.

From across the road, a woman was seen running towards the scene of the accident with outstretched arms. Netizens speculate that she is the boy’s domestic helper.

Netizens express concern towards road safety

The video has since gone viral, with over 2,000 shares at the time of this article.

Several users pointed out that the overhead bridge was not far away, and that the boy should be taught “not to take such shortcuts”.

Some raised questions over why the boy was left alone. A netizen commented: “The helper crossed… then left the boy behind?”

Police investigations ongoing

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian at about 2pm.

A nine-year-old male pedestrian was conveyed conscious to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, said a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesperson.

The police added that a 72-year-old male car driver is assisting ongoing investigations.

