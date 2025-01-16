Mercedes crashes into car that jammed brake to avoid boy jaywalking in Sengkang 

Mercedes crashes into car that braked to avoid jaywalking boy in Sengkang

To avoid a boy who was jaywalking in Sengkang, a driver jammed on their car’s brakes.

However, the Mercedez behind them wasn’t able to brake in time and ended up rear-ending the car in front.

The incident occurred at the junction of Sengkang West Avenue and Fernvale Link on Tuesday (14 Jan) afternoon.

Boy carrying schoolbag jaywalks across road in Sengkang

Dashcam footage showed the boy, carrying a schoolbag, running across Sengkang West Avenue despite the pedestrian light being red.

In the caption accompanying the video, it was mentioned that the boy was talking on his handphone at the time.

When he made it halfway across, a motorcyclist waiting to make a turn gestured at him.

The boy turned to look at the rider and came to a stop before running into oncoming traffic.

A red car passing through the intersection hit the brakes and honked to avoid a possible collision. The white car behind it braked as well.

However, a grey Mercedes could not slow down in time and ended up rear-ending the white car.

Both cars involved in the crash stopped. The boy then hurried across the remainder of the road, rushing between the two cars.

He then continued running down Fernvale Link without stopping at the scene of the collision.

Shortly after, the white car’s driver alighted and walked over to examine the damage.

MS News has reached out to the police for a statement.

Commenters criticise Mercedes driver for driving too close

Netizens were divided when it came to assigning blame for the accident.

Some criticised the boy’s recklessness, pointing out how lucky he was in the incident.

Another commenter instead claimed that while the boy caused the “disruptions”, the collision happened as the Mercedes did not observe a safe distance.

Others agreed with the sentiment. Another user said the Mercedes would have stopped in time if the driver practised defensive driving.

They further opined that the video worked as evidence against the car rather than helping the driver.

