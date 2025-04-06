Car changes 3 lanes at once on CTE, sideswipes motorcyclist & sends him crashing

Toyota knocks motorcyclist down on CTE after lane change on 5 April

An accident between a Toyota car and a motorcyclist occurred on the Central Expressway (CTE).

Rear dashcam footage uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page indicated that it occurred on 5 April at 7.20am and showed a motorcyclist travelling down the expressway lanes.

Meanwhile, on the right side of the frame, a Toyota Raize drove onto the CTE from Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

The car’s driver made an innocuous lane change initially.

However, they didn’t stop after just one, instead rapidly cutting across three separate CTE lanes in total.

The Toyota subsequently sideswiped the unsuspecting motorcyclist, knocking them off their vehicle and onto the road.

They ended up tumbling several times while the motorcycle crashed into the shrubs at the road divider and went spinning.

Quickly, the Toyota driver stopped the car.

The police told MS News that paramedics conveyed a 35-year-old male motorcyclist to the hospital in a conscious state.

A 60-year-old car driver is assisting the police with ongoing investigations.

MS News has also reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for comments on the incident.

Netizens criticise reckless driver

Netizens who saw the footage hoped the motorcyclist would be okay and that justice would be served.

One user commented negatively on how rapidly the car driver changed lanes.

Others criticised the driver’s recklessness in causing an accident on a mostly empty road. One of them also doubted that there was a blind spot either, as the motorcyclist was on the driver’s side.

