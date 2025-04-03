Motorcyclist blocks traffic in Buona Vista by trying to turn right while on the wrong lane, refuses to budge

The middle lane of this road was for left turns only.

By - 3 Apr 2025, 4:58 pm

Motorcyclist blocks traffic in Buona Vista while on wrong lane, ignores drivers

Last Sunday (30 March), a motorcyclist blocked traffic on the wrong lane in Buona Vista.

The incident occurred at the T-junction of Ghim Moh Road and Commonwealth Avenue West.

Ghim Moh Road has three lanes, with the left and middle being for left turns only and the rightmost one for turning right.

Source: Google Maps

In a video allegedly filmed at 5.26pm that day, the camcar had stopped in the middle lane of Ghim Moh Road behind a motorcycle.

Vehicles on the leftmost lane went ahead with the left turns, following the traffic lights.

However, the motorcyclist didn’t move and even used the right turn signal despite being in the middle lane.

buona vista motorcyclist

Source: SGRV on Facebook

According to the caption, the camcar and multiple cars behind the rider honked their horns.

Passing cars on the left lane also allegedly sounded their horns at him.

The motorcyclist turned around to look at the other cars and appeared to move to the right to give way.

buona vista motorcyclist

Source: SGRV on Facebook

However, he stopped soon after and gestured in the air.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

He continued partially blocking the lane for around 15 more seconds, making more gestures at the camcar.

buona vista motorcyclist

Source: SGRV on Facebook

The situation concluded only when the green light appeared for the right turn as well.

Immediately, the motorcyclist rode off, allowing the middle-lane cars to finally go left.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Netizens accuse motorcyclist of having big ego

Many netizens criticised the motorcyclist’s “big ego” in not budging from the middle lane.

Source: Facebook

One user suggested that the rider didn’t realise that the lane he was in was for left turns only.

Source: Facebook

Another commenter urged the camcar driver to report the man to the traffic police.

Source: Facebook

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.

