Concrete block falls & crashes into truck on Thailand road known for deadly accidents

Concrete block falls onto traffic & kills driver in Thailand

A pickup driver on Thailand’s notorious Rama II Road died after he was conveyed to the hospital on Tuesday (29 April) after a concrete block plummeted from above and smashed through his windscreen.

According to Thairath, the accident took place beneath an elevated expressway on the outbound stretch of Rama II Road, just outside Bangkok.

Notably, Thailand’s Rama 2 road is infamous for its widely acknowledged construction safety hazards.

Slab of concrete crashes through windscreen

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find a severely damaged pickup truck pulled over to the side of the road.

The male driver had sustained a cut under his chin, reportedly from the falling debris.

Photos from the scene show the windscreen on the driver’s side completely shattered, with a gaping hole where the concrete slab punched through.

Inside the car, debris was scattered everywhere, including at least three visible chunks of concrete. One was about the size of a medium backpack.

The victim told authorities he was driving when a loud crash occurred — the block had fallen from the sky with no warning.

Authorities believe the concrete came from ongoing construction work on the elevated expressway above.

Unfortunately, the driver succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night. The 46-year-old died at 9pm, due to a ruptured liver and internal bleeding in his abdomen.

Road infamous for safety concerns

The incident is just the latest in a string of serious safety failures on Rama II Road, which has earned a grim reputation across Thailand for repeated accidents linked to lax construction standards.

Just earlier this month, a crane carrying a six-wheeler truck fell from the elevated road onto a pickup truck, injuring the driver. The road had just been opened due to an accident that occurred two weeks prior.

Last November, at least 4 were killed and 10 injured after a steel structure collapsed during construction.

Featured image adapted from ไทยรัฐนิวส์โชว์ on Facebook.