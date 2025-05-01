17-year-old girl arrested for slashing 18-year-old victim with knife in Woodlands after argument

17-year-old girl arrested for slashing 18-year-old victim with knife at Woodlands

A 17-year-old girl was arrested on Tuesday (29 April) after allegedly slashing an 18-year-old woman with a knife following a dispute at Woodlands.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the two teenagers had gotten into an argument, which escalated when the 17-year-old attacked the 18-year-old.

Victim was conveyed conscious to the hospital

Speaking to MSNews, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed it was alerted to the incident at around 12.30am at Block 573 Woodlands Drive 16, where they found the 17-year-old suspect at the scene.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the girl lived in the block where the incident took place.

The suspect was arrested on-site for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital while conscious.

Neighbour’s plants knocked over, sofa scratched

A resident on the second floor revealed that she woke up to find a potted plant outside her door had been knocked over.

The sofa in front of her door also had scratches, possibly linked to the incident.

By the afternoon, police were seen searching through the sofa at her doorstep, turning the cushions over.

She said: “I’m not sure what they were looking for, but later I saw them arresting the daughter of the neighbour. She was handcuffed at the time.”

“This family usually leaves their door open, but yesterday, it was closed,” she added.

Another neighbour, who noticed police activity around 4pm on 29 April, said he saw officers bringing a handcuffed girl back to the block.

It is believed that the police brought the suspect back to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Knife believed to have been discarded in rubbish chute

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a resident on the second floor recalled hearing commotion and later saw several police officers combing through the area.

Another resident mentioned noticing a police car parked on the ground floor during the early morning hours but was initially unaware of the incident’s details.

A photo from the scene shows a police car near the rubbish chute, with a cleaner rummaging through the garbage.

It is believed the knife used in the attack was disposed of in the chute, and authorities were searching for the weapon.

Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing, with the police continuing to gather evidence.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.