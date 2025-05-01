S$55K raised for migrant workers who braved River Valley fire to save children, parents moved to tears

Migrant workers honoured for their bravery in River Valley fire

Earlier this month, a massive fire broke out at River Valley Road. The fire engulfed two levels of a three-storey shophouse that was occupied by the Orange Mood Group education centre.

The fire tragically claimed one child’s life, with a total of 19 injured.

As the thick plumes of smoke poured out of the windows, people and children were seen perched on a ledge, waiting to be rescued.

Among those who aided in the rescue were 15 migrant workers. Without hesitating, they formed a human chain using a construction ladder and metal scaffolding, and heroically saved those trapped in the blazing shophouse.

To honour their bravery, local charity ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR) organised an appreciation event for the migrant workers on 20 Apr.

The charity told MS News that members of the public had requested the fundraising effort to support the migrant workers involved.

IRR then launched a campaign on Giving.sg, to channel this “public goodwill” via an official platform.

Organisation raises over S$55K, parents moved to tears

Till date, the campaign has surpassed its goal of S$50,000, raising more than S$55,000 from a total of 689 donors.

To thank the workers, members of the public also brought bento lunches, homemade snacks, cash envelopes, and brand-new clothing to the appreciation event.

“The response from the community was overwhelming,” IRR said.

IRR described the event as “deeply emotional”, saying that many parents of the children who were rescued from the fire were “visibly moved to tears as they expressed their gratitude”.

Receiving public recognition is ‘unfamiliar yet deeply meaningful’: Migrant workers

Speaking with IRR, the workers recounted their heroic efforts during the fire with “humility”.

They had a mix of appreciation and modesty in response to the public recognition they received.

“For many, being acknowledged so openly was unfamiliar, yet deeply meaningful,” IRR said.

Moving forward, IRR hopes to raise a broader awareness and appreciation for the migrant worker community in Singapore.

The workers’ actions are a reminder that acts of courage and kindness can come from anyone.

