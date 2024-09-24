Monkeys attack man in India trying to rape 6-year-old girl

Monkeys in India save 6-year-old from man who attempted to rape her

Last week, a troop of monkeys attacked a man in India who was attempting to rape a 6-year-old girl, saving her in the process.

The incident occurred on Thursday (19 Sept) in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

According to Times of India, the victim’s father said the man lured his daughter to an abandoned house.

CCTV footage showed the man walking down a narrow alley with the girl, even grabbing her hand at one point.

However, he changed directions once he noticed the CCTV cameras. Instead, he reportedly led her into a tower, where he began to tear off her clothes. This caused the girl to scream, alerting the nearby monkeys.

Upon hearing the girl’s cries for help, the troop of monkeys rushed the man and attacked him.

While running away, the man threatened the girl not to mention the incident to anyone else.

Police on the hunt for the man

After surviving the rape attempt, the girl returned home with the help of nearby locals. She then told her family about what happened.

The girl’s father subsequently reported the case to the police and demanded strict action against the man, reported OPIndia.

Police are currently searching for the man.

