Aunty confronts man allegedly begging for money on MRT train, threatens to call police

Man seen begging for money from passengers on MRT train on 13 Dec

A recent TikTok video captured a tense moment on the MRT when a woman confronted a man allegedly begging for money from passengers.

The caption states that the man, dressed in blue, was walking through the carriages, asking commuters for cash.

While one passenger gave him S$10, the man continued to ask others for money.

The user who uploaded the clip, @adorablyxevil, told MS News that the incident occurred on 13 Dec aboard a Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) train heading towards Napier station.

“He [doesn’t] stop asking even if you say no, he will keep asking,” she noted in her post.

Aunty steps in to confront beggar

The man’s persistent behaviour eventually prompted a woman in pink to step in and confront him.

She began chiding the much taller man, gesturing angrily as she reprimanded him.

The man occasionally responded, telling her: “Don’t kaypoh.”

According to @adorablyxevil, the scolding lasted about two minutes.

At one point, the woman asked the man if he was Singaporean.

When he confirmed, she reportedly told him he was embarrassing his fellow citizens.

Aunty tells man to earn his own money

Much of the woman’s words in the video were drowned out by the noise of the train, but she clearly criticised the man’s methods of earning money, saying: “Not like this, not this way.”

The aunty pointed out that he had already taken money from a woman further down the train and was still asking others for more.

She asked if he did this every day and repeated her demand for him to earn his own money.

When he didn’t stop, the aunty threatened to call the police and told him to leave the train.

The man complied and got off at the next station after she persisted with her criticisms.

@adorablyxevil later told MS News that she felt frightened and changed seats to avoid the man.

She also praised the aunty for her courage in confronting him.

Under the Destitute Persons Act 1989, habitual beggars who cause a nuisance or annoyance in public can face fines of up to S$3,000 or be sentenced to a maximum of two years in prison.

