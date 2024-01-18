Woman Allegedly Begs For Money In Bishan, Then Eats At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Woman Eats At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf After Begging For Money In Bishan

On Monday (15 Jan), members of the public in Bishan claimed they saw an elderly woman begging for money, only to spend it on food at a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf outlet.

A netizen shared about the incident on social media, claiming that the woman purchased a slice of cake for S$8.50 and a beverage.

They went on to allege that she had been approaching others for money as well.

The woman later defended her actions, maintaining that she did not find anything wrong with eating at a café.

Woman allegedly begs for money at Bishan

Citing a follower who shared the story, @sgfollowsall.backup wrote on Instagram that the incident involving the woman begging in Bishan happened on 15 Jan.

The contributor said they were at Junction 8 shopping mall when an elderly woman approached them, asking for S$4 to buy food.

Sympathising with her, they decided to give her the money. The woman then went to a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf outlet to purchase food.

The contributor, who pointed out that prices at the eatery aren’t cheap, claimed that they met another lady who said that the auntie had been approaching others including her for money too.

At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, they observed that the elderly woman bought a beverage and a cake that cost S$8.50.

Thinking that she was just “acting” when she asked them for money, the contributor shared their experience in hopes of spreading awareness, so others won’t fall for her ploy.

Defends her actions to local media

A reporter from Shin Min Daily News visited Junction 8 on Tuesday (16 Jan) and saw the woman near the entrance of the mall.

After walking out of a store, the woman asked to borrow the reporter’s phone to call her friend, claiming that her phone was being charged at home.

The 66-year-old told the reporter that she had been begging at Junction 8 since last year. She previously worked as a receptionist but has been out of work in recent years.

“I didn’t have money for lunch, so I begged passers-by, hoping they would give me money to eat,” the woman said. “But I don’t think there’s anything wrong with going to a café to eat, and I didn’t deceive anyone.”

On the afternoon of 15 Jan, the woman said she finally received enough money to eat at a café after begging for funds from several people.

“While I was dining, a woman kept looking at me and later scolded me for cheating others of their money,” she said, adding that she has decided not to continue begging for money after the incident.

