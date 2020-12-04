500ml Bottled Yakult Available At Selective Don Don Donki Outlets

Yakult is arguably one of the go-to probiotic drinks that we’d turn to whenever we are in need of a detox session.

Source

The only gripe we may have with the probiotic drink is its petit size.

Well, Don Don Donki is now selling what we’ve all been dreaming of — a large 500ml bottled Yakult.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

This mega-sized Yakult will certainly have fans clamouring over to Don Don Donki just to get their hands on it.

$2.50 bottled Yakult at Don Don Donki

According to an MS News reader, the mega-sized Yakult drink is only available at selected Don Don Donki outlets — one of them being the Clarke Quay Central store.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

The 500ml probiotic drink costs $2.50 per bottle, almost the same as your regular sugared beverage, but filled with detoxing qualities.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

Comparatively, 5 x 100ml Yakults at FairPrice will cost $3.20.

So you’re actually getting the same amount of Yakult at a cheaper prize — definitely a sweet deal.

Plus, it gives you the perfect excuse to gulp down all 500ml at one go.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

Ingredients of bottled Yakult differ slightly from original

The supersized Yakult drink appears identical in colour and branding to the mini ones we have grown accustomed to.

Image courtesy of MS News Reader

Taking a look at the ingredients, however, it does differ slightly from the original version.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

The bottled Yakult’s main difference from its conventional counterpart is the exclusion of the Lactobacillus casei bacteria strain.

The ingredient is what Yakult typically markets as making the probiotic drink beneficial for our digestive system.

Instead, the bacteria is replaced with galacto-oligosaccharides liquid sugar in the bottled Yakult. It is essentially a prebiotic that helps with digestion, the same as what Lactobacillus casei does.

Taste lighter and less gao

Taste-wise, the mega-sized Yakult is significantly lighter and less gao than the tinier ones. Nonetheless, it will almost certainly remind you of the OG Yakult flavour.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

It’s also less viscous when it comes to consistency, so you don’t get jelak quite as easily.

The perfect detox drink after a filling meal

While the 500ml Yakult drink may not exactly be the same as the original, it’s definitely a must-try for bonafide fans.

Plus, the probiotic drink will be the perfect detox after a hearty meal.

So the next time you find yourself near a Don Don Donki after wolfing down your dinner, you know what to do.

