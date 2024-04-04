S’pore cars broken into in JB, drivers warn other visitors to be wary

Singaporean warns JB visitors of car break-ins

A Singaporean man has warned visitors travelling to Johor Bahru (JB) to be wary of the increased number of car break-ins in the Pandan district.

The man, known as Rino according to The Straits Times (ST), released video footage of his smashed car window on TikTok.

“Those who are going to Pasar Pandan please be careful, when you’re parking your car,” he said.

This is the Pandan district’s third break-in-related incident shared on social media in the past few weeks.

Car window smashed at JB carpark

On Tuesday (2 April), Mr Rino posted a TikTok video showing the aftermath of his BMW after it had been broken into.

He and his family were shocked to discover their car’s window had been smashed into at a Pandan wholesale market in JB.

“I come from Singapore to support but look what happened to my car. My windows are shattered,” he said in the video.

The family had only been shopping for 50 minutes when they returned to their damaged car, which was a BMW 218i Gran Coupe.

According to ST, a police report revealed a bag containing a crane operating license, cash amounting to RM100 (S$28), a smartwatch and several house keys were stolen from the car.

Not the first break-in at Pandan

According to several TikTok videos online, Mr Rino’s unpleasant experience was not the first break-in in the Pandan district.

A few weeks before, on 18 March, a TikTok user shared footage of his vehicle’s broken glass window.

He also warned Singaporeans of car break-ins in Malaysia.

Just a day after Mr Rino’s incident, a third car from Singapore was broken into in the Pandan district.

A different TikTok user shared a video of her Singaporean rental car damaged after a break-in.

@jellllyy15 raising awareness : we was at pandan bazaar .. we parked at 12+ and came back at 3+ .. some locals said that the shops near where we parked was all open and she was around there she also said she left that area around 2+ to get something but when she cameback and saw the car and us she said that she was shocked and that many cases like this has happened but futher more i rlly feel lucky that i brought along my valuables .. i almost put my clutch there but luckliy i didnt pls becareful if u go malaysia especially pandan .. always park ur car near where u can see or near cctv .. this is really hard for me and my family as this is a rental car the price to pay is crazy pls js becareful and share this video around ♬ original sound – N – N

She had parked her car at the Pandan Bazaar for three hours, and when she returned, the window of the rental vehicle had been smashed into.

Thankfully, the woman had not left any valuables in the car.

She too warned Singaporeans to be wary of theft in the area.

“Please be careful if you go (to) Malaysia especially Pandan, always park your car near where you can see it or near CCTV,” the caption read.

MS News has reached out to Mr Rino and @jellllyy15 on TikTok for comment.

Also read: Thief takes SUV for joyride in JB after driver leaves it unlocked with engine running

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @jellllyy15 on TikTok, @zackabadi671 on TikTok and @whatever4193 on TikTok.