‘I Am Very Sorry’: Cheng Li Hui’s Resignation Letter In Full

Cheng Li Hui Hands In Resignation To PM Lee

On Monday (17 July), the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui had submitted her resignation letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Her letter, comparatively shorter than ex-speaker Tan Chuan-Jin’s, stated she was sorry to resign under such circumstances.

PM Lee accepted her decision, as it was a necessary move to uphold high standards of personal conduct.

Below is the unabridged version of their written exchange.

Cheng Li Hui apologises to residents & volunteers in resignation letter

As seen from the letter published on the Prime Minister’s Office website, Ms Cheng wrote the following in her brief missive:

Dear PM,

I am writing to inform you that I resign as a member of the People’s Action Party with immediate effect.

I have also given notice of my resignation as a Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC with immediate effect.

I am very sorry to be resigning in these circumstances, and would like to apologise to the party, as well as to my residents and volunteers.

PM Lee accepts resignation

This is PM Lee’s response:

Dear Li Hui,

Thank you for your letter. I note your decision to resign as a Member of Parliment for Tampines GRC, and accept your resignation as a member of the People’s Action Party with immediate effect.

I regret the circumstances in which you are resigning from your positions. But your resignation is necessary, to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years.

I thank you for having been a member of my PAP team, and wish you well in your future endeavours.

Featured image adapted from People’s Action Party (now removed) and PMO.