Ex-Army chief David Neo spotted accompanying Baey Yam Keng at Tampines visit, fuels election speculation

David Neo and Baey Yam Keng visit residents in Tampines

Former Chief of Army David Neo has made a public appearance alongside Senior Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng during a community visit in Tampines, further stoking speculation that he could be contesting in the upcoming general election under the People’s Action Party (PAP) banner.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (5 April), Mr Baey shared that he had visited residents of Tampines Blk 638A the evening before.

During the walkabout, he and his team were even invited to join a Hari Raya gathering hosted by a Muslim family — complete with homemade teh tarik.

But it wasn’t just the festive spirit that caught attention.

“Quite a few residents also recognised a new volunteer with me,” Mr Baey wrote, referring to David Neo.

“Either during their time in the army or when David Neo was heading the Pioneer Generation Office.”

David Neo stepped down as Chief Of Army in March

Mr Neo, 47, stepped down from his role as Chief of Army in March 2024, after serving in that position since 2022.

The move prompted immediate speculation about a potential foray into politics, as his resignation comes just months ahead of the widely anticipated general election.

Besides his military career, Mr Neo also held several civil service appointments, including being the programme director of the Pioneer Generation Office — a role that now appears to be paying off, judging by the warm recognition from residents.

He was also the founding Group Chief of the Silver Generation Office under the Agency for Integrated Care.

Signs pointing towards David Neo PAP candidacy

While there has been no official confirmation from the PAP, appearances like this — especially in the company of a sitting Member of Parliament (MP) — are often viewed as strong signals of a candidate-in-waiting.

His recent visibility on the ground, coupled with a career spanning defence and public service, mirrors the familiar trajectory of several other high-profile PAP candidates in the past.

If confirmed, Mr Neo would join a growing list of former military leaders who have transitioned into politics — including current Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing and former Minister Ng Chee Meng.

Also read: GE2025: 8 former civil servants who may be new candidates in this election

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of MINDEF and adapted from Baey Yam Keng on Facebook.