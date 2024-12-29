Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu caught in Bukit Timah flood, says car was stuck on the road

Vivian Hsu waded through flood to get to her car & buy Din Tai Fung for son

While many Singaporeans were affected by the heavy rain and flooding in Bukit Timah on Sunday (29 Dec), even celebrities were not spared.

Vivian Hsu, a Taiwanese actress-singer, posted on Instagram that her car was stuck on Bukit Timah Road.

Vivian Hsu encountered ‘sudden’ downpour & flood during outing

Hsu, who has a son with Singapore-based ex-husband Sean Lee, said she was out with friends on what she thought was a “normal rainy day”.

However, as they left a cafe and was about to buy Din Tai Fung for her son, they were caught in a “sudden” downpour and flooding.

She said she realised that her car was about to be submerged, with the floodwaters almost up to its doors.

Even cockroaches and lizards had climbed onto the car to flee the influx, she added, sharing a video that showed a rubbish bin floating by the side of her vehicle.

They rush to her car to ‘save’ it

Thus, despite the likelihood of being drenched, Hsu decided to rush to her car to “save” it.

The video she posted showed she and a friend squealing as they tried to get to the car.

Her friend’s voice could be heard saying that they were “all wet”.

Car gets stuck on the main road

When they finally got into the car and drove off, they encountered another problem almost immediately.

They ended up getting stuck on Bukit Timah Road, unable to proceed or reverse, she said.

A clip she posted, taken from inside the car, showed that the nearby Coronation Road was flooded, with an unfortunate car submerged up to its headlights.

A rubbish bin then floated slowly past them, in a surreal scene.

Vivian Hsu wades through flood to get to mall

This was the first time she had felt “so cold” when sitting inside a car in Singapore, Hsu said.

She could do nothing except wipe herself with tissue, she added.

She also had to go to the toilet urgently but didn’t know how long they would be stuck.

Eventually she decided to brave the waters again, with another video depicting her wading through knee-deep waters with her jeans rolled up to get to the mall.

One hour later, she managed to get out of the dire situation, she said, and even bought Din Tai Fung for her son.

She assures fans that she is safe

Hsu assured fans that she was safe and thankfully had her friends with her.

She hoped those who were caught in the flood like her were also safe.

However, she lamented that she had worn her favourite white sneakers today.

Netizens surprised that such a thing can happen in S’pore

Fans who commented on her post told her to take care.

Some were surprised that such a thing could happen in Singapore, to which a netizen replied that it was due to climate change and rising water levels, which Singapore was already trying to combat.

Another commenter said it was “scary” that Singapore had a lot of cockroaches.

A fan remarked that it was a “tough” expedition to buy Din Tai Fung.

According to national water agency PUB, the heavy rain on Sunday caused flash floods to develop along Dunearn and Bukit Timah roads, near King Albert Park.

Also read: Cars submerged at Farrer Road condo during heavy rain, owners seen bailing water out

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @vivianhsu.ironv on Instagram.