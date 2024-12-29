Cars submerged at Farrer Road condo during heavy rain, owners seen bailing water out

Flooding due to rain at Farrer Road caused damage to cars, some could not start

While flood risk warnings were issued for 20 locations across Singapore due to the heavy rain on Sunday (29 Dec), the flooding was particularly bad at a condominium along Farrer Road.

Cars parked in Lutheran Towers were reportedly submerged, with owners having to bail the water out from their vehicles.

Dozens of cars submerged in Farrer Road condo carpark during rain

A video posted in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Sunday, taken from inside the condo, showed several cars sitting in water halfway to their tyres.

Dozens of cars were seen submerged in the condo’s carpark.

Cars parked along Tan Kim Cheng Road, which is outside the condo, were not spared either.

Water level about 1m deep at one point

A resident named only as Mr Zhang (transliterated from Mandarin), told 8world News that his mother alerted him to the flood at about 5.20pm.

At that point, the water was about 1m deep, he said.

The flooding was “particularly serious”, he noted as previously the water would come up to his ankles.

This time, it was up to his waist and he could have kayaked down the road, he quipped.

Resident’s car trunk filled with water

Mr Zhang, whose car was parked on the road, said his trunk was filled with water, resembling a trough.

He started pumping the water out at 7pm, after the waters had receded.

He said he would ask his father, who is in the car repair line, whether he should send the car in for repair and whether insurance would cover it.

Other cars at Farrer Road condo couldn’t start due to rain

Another car owner named only as Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), who lives in Lutheran Towers, said he went down to check on his car at about 6.30pm.

He found that water had entered it and flooded his back seat. The car also couldn’t start.

This is the first time he had encountered such a situation. He is now waiting for his car to be towed away for repairs.

A car owner named only as Mr Lin (transliterated from Mandarin) said his car also couldn’t start.

The 33-year-old, who works nearby, said his seats and audio equipment had been soaked through and water had collected in them.

He estimated that it would cost about S$8,000 to clean the seats and replace the speakers, including rewiring the circuits.

