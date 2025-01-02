Thundery showers to return in the 1st half of January, temperature could drop to 22°C

Thundery showers expected on most days in the lst half of January

After drier-than-usual weather in December, thundery showers will make a comeback in the first half of January, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

This was revealed by the MSS in a weather advisory released on Thursday (2 Jan).

Thundery showers in the afternoon in 1st 2 weeks of January

Moderate to heavy thundery showers will fall over parts of Singapore over the next two weeks, MSS said.

These will take place in the afternoon on most days.

However, on a few days, the rain may extend into the night.

This means the total rainfall for the first half of the month will be above average over most parts of the island.

Monsoon surge to take place in the last few days of the fortnight

Additionally, a monsoon surge, i.e. a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, will take place on the last few days of the fortnight.

This will be due to the strengthening of high-pressure systems over northern Asia.

Thus, extensive rain clouds will form over Singapore and the surrounding region, leading to wetter conditions.

The prevailing Northeast Monsoon conditions should continue over the next two weeks, with winds blowing mainly from the northwest or northeast.

Temperature to range from 24-33°C on most days

Accordingly, daily temperatures are expected to be cooler, ranging from 24°C to 33°C on most days.

In the last few days of the fortnight, temperatures are likely to be cooler still.

Over that period, daily minimum temperatures could drop to a chilly 22°C.

Half of S’pore had above-average rainfall in last 2 weeks of 2024

Over the last two weeks of 2024, thundery showers that fell over parts of Singapore on most afternoons extended into the evening on a few days.

This resulted in about half of Singapore, mostly the west and south, experiencing above-average rainfall.

For example, Tuas registered rainfall of about 40% above average, but Pasir Ris’ rainfall was 55% below average.

Highest rainfall recorded on 29 Dec in Bukit Timah

In particular, widespread heavy thundery showers fell over Singapore on Sunday (29 Dec) afternoon.

They were caused by strong solar heating of land areas, together with regional convergence of winds, MSS said.

That day, Bukit Timah recorded a daily total rainfall of 136.2mm, the highest rainfall recorded for the last two weeks of December 2024.

The deluge caused several parts of the area to become flooded.

Clementi recorded highest temperature of the fortnight

As for the daily maximum temperatures, they were between 32°C and 34°C on most days.

Clementi recorded the highest daily maximum temperature of the fortnight, with the mercury recording 35.4°C on 16 Dec.

