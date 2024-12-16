Last week of 2024 will be drier, with below-average rainfall in 2nd half of December

Thundery showers expected in coming week, but last week of December will be drier

Unlike previous years, the last week of 2024 is expected to be drier, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS)

In a weather advisory released on Monday (16 Dec), MSS stated that the second half of December will see below-average rainfall.

The coming week will be wetter, with thundery showers expected on several days, mostly in the afternoon over parts of Singapore.

On some days, the showers may be widespread and extend into the evening.

Last week of December will be ‘generally drier’

The second week of the fortnight, however, will be “generally drier”, MSS said.

Brief periods of passing showers and windy conditions may still occur on some days due to “a brief strengthening of northerly winds”.

Nevertheless, total rainfall for the second half of December is expected to remain below average over most parts of the island.

Maximum temperature from 32 to 34°C on most days

The drier weather comes as the prevailing Northeast Monsoon conditions are set to continue through the second half of December, with winds blowing mainly from the northeast or northwest.

The Northeast Monsoon season typically lasts until March, according to MSS.

The daily maximum temperature is expected to remain high, similar to the previous fortnight, ranging from 32°C to 34°C on most days.

On a few days, temperatures may “slightly exceed” 34°C in the afternoon.

1st half of Dec was also drier, with below-average rainfall

In the first half of December, thundery showers fell mostly in the afternoon on several days and occasionally extended into the evening.

Despite this, most parts of Singapore recorded below-average rainfall.

Ulu Pandan and its surrounding areas were the driest, with rainfall 82% below average, while the areas around Tai Seng were the wettest, with about 8% above-average rainfall.

The highest total rainfall for the period was 109.6mm, recorded in Bedok on 3 Dec when heavy thundery showers fell over many areas of the island.

34°C or more on several days in 1st half of December

The first half of December was also warm, with several days registering a daily maximum temperature of 34°C or more.

The highest daily maximum temperature for the two weeks was 36.2°C, recorded at Paya Lebar on 7 Dec.

This surpassed the previous December record of 35.9°C, set on 6 Dec 2016 in Seletar.

Featured image adapted from Jiachen Lin on Unsplash.