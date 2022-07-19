Woodlands Resident Finds Hundreds Of Bees Outside Flat, Town Council Removes Hive

Hundreds Of Bees Swarm Outside Woodlands Resident’s Flat On 18 Jul

The bee population has sadly been dwindling in recent years, making these insects all the more precious.

However, it can be frightening when they buzz up to your doorstep.

That’s what recently happened to one Woodlands resident who looked out her window and saw a huge swarm of bees outside.

She later found hundreds of dead bees in her corridor.

On Tuesday (19 Jul), the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council told MS News that the hive has been removed in the interest of residents’ safety.

Hundreds of bees swarm Woodlands flat

In a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group, a woman shared that she looked out her window at Block 185A Woodlands Street 13 on Monday (18 Jul) at 6pm and got a shock.

Hundreds of bees were swarming outside her window, looking like a scene from a doomsday film.

She said that the sheer number of bees scared her and her kids.

Unfortunately, her horror did not end there. Later that day, she opened her flat door to find numerous dead bees littering her corridor.

In a video of her sweeping the floor corridor, there appeared to be hundreds of bee carcasses piled up.

When the woman went to the flat’s void deck, she saw dead bees all over the ground there as well.

Town Council speedily removes beehive

According to OP, this was not the first time this had happened. However, this was far worse due to the large number of bees.

She expressed her hope that the town council or National Environment Agency (NEA) would take action to remedy the situation.

Speaking to MS News, a spokesperson from Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council shared that they were aware of the beehive and have since removed it.

The spokesperson added that the matter was resolved quickly in the interest of residents’ safety.

Do not provoke bees

While it is not a common occurrence, such incidents have happened before.

The owner of pest control company Ridpest, Dan Dhamaraks, told AsiaOne that when met with swarms of bees, residents should not do anything to aggravate them.

He went on to share that in this case, the bees were honey bees, which are harmless unless provoked.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), Asian Honey Bees are the most common type of bees in Singapore.

Such bees are drawn to urban light sources in the evenings or early mornings. Installing thick curtains or insect screens on windows can prevent them from coming into your home.

Contact town council or conservation groups for removal of hive

Seeing hundreds of bees right outside your flat would certainly be terrifying.

However, it is important to remember that while they often have a bad rep, bees typically do not hurt humans unless we provoke them.

If you happen to find yourself in such an un-bee-lievable situation, contact your town council or reach out to conservation groups for the humane removal of the hive.

