2 M’sians charged with importing S$800K worth of Kpods into S’pore, largest haul to date

Duo 1st to be charged with importing Kpods since renamed Act came into force on 1 May

Two Malaysians, a man and woman in their 20s, have been charged with importing ‘Kpods’ into Singapore, the first to be accused of this offence since the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act (TVCA) came into force.

More than S$800,000 worth of the devices were found in their car, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a press release on Friday (15 May).

M’sian duo detained at Woodlands Checkpoint

On 6 May, Muhammad Izzat Emer Bin Mohd Hassan, 26, and Nurain Binti Ismail, 24, entered Singapore in a Malaysia-registered car via Woodlands Checkpoint.

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers found 161 parcels hidden in the car, which were revealed to contain 12,273 e-vaporiser pods.

The duo were subsequently detained by ICA.

Seized devices suspected to be Kpods

HSA was alerted, and its officers swiftly took over investigations at the scene.

They suspected that the seized devices were Kpods, i.e. pods that contain etomidate — a Class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The items were also estimated to have a street value of more than S$800,000.

This would mean that the discovery is the largest haul of Kpods illegally imported into Singapore to date, HSA said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Duo charged with importing Kpods on 8 May

The two suspects were charged in court on 8 May with importing Kpods under the TVCA.

This is the first importation case charged under the TVCA, which was renamed from the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act on 1 May.

Since then, etomidate has been listed as a Specified Psychoactive Substance in a new Schedule of the TVCA.

This allows those found guilty of importing products containing etomidate to face between three and 20 years in prison and receive five to 15 strokes of the cane.

Convicted suppliers may be jailed for between two and 10 years and receive two to five strokes of the cane.

Case adjourned to 26 June

After they were charged, the Malaysians were remanded for a week to assist with further investigations.

Their case was mentioned again in court on Friday (15 May).

It has since been adjourned to 26 June.

Also read: 18-year-old charged with trafficking Kpods in S’pore after 108 found in his residence

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Featured image adapted from Health Sciences Authority.