18-year-old charged with trafficking Kpods after 108 found in his residence

18-year-old is third teenager to be charged with trafficking Kpods so far

Another teenager has been charged in a Singapore court with the trafficking of e-vaporiser pods containing etomidate, known as Kpods.

18-year-old Goh Shao Zhi Cornelius was charged on Monday (6 April), said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a press release on the same day.

Vape, Kpods & duty-unpaid cigarettes found in his residence

HSA said its officers conducted an enforcement operation at Goh’s residence last Saturday (4 April) following a tip-off.

During the search, one vape, 108 pods and one packet of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized.

Laboratory tests later confirmed that the pods contained etomidate.

Teenager allegedly sold Kpods over Telegram

Goh allegedly sold the Kpods to buyers after informing them of the available stock via Telegram, HSA said.

Investigations are ongoing over his alleged Kpod trafficking.

The cigarettes were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Bail for charged teenager set at S$25K

According to hearing details on the SG Courts website, Goh was self-represented during Monday’s hearing.

His bail was set at S$25,000 in one surety, or S$12,500 in two sureties.

The case was adjourned to 9am on 4 May.

3rd teenager & 2nd 18-year-old to be charged with Kpod trafficking

HSA noted that Goh is the second 18-year-old to be charged with Kpod trafficking.

The first was Kwek Rui An Rayern, who was charged on 17 Oct 2025 after 132 suspected Kpods and two vapes were seized from his vehicle and residence.

The first teenager to be charged with Kpod trafficking in Singapore was a 17-year-old girl charged on 4 Oct 2025 with allegedly supplying Kpods to a suspected abuser. 16 vapes and related components were found in her residence.

Stiffer penalties for vape & Kpod trafficking since 1 Sept

HSA said it takes a serious view of vape and Kpod trafficking.

Since enhanced penalties for such offences took effect on 1 Sept 2025, those convicted of selling and distributing Kpods face between two and 10 years in prison and between two and five strokes of the cane under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973 (MDA).

Importers may be jailed for three to 20 years and receive five to 15 strokes of the cane.

New law to take effect from 1 May

HSA also noted that the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act 1993 — renamed from the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act 1993 — will come into force on 1 May.

Under this law, etomidate and its analogues will be classified as Specified Psychoactive Substances (SPS), with penalties for offences involving such substances aligned with those under the MDA.

That means importers will face three to 20 years’ jail and five to 15 strokes of the cane, while suppliers face two to 10 years’ jail and two to five strokes of the cane.

Also read: Korean man arrested after vapes found in baggage at Changi Airport though he had ‘nothing to declare’



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Health Sciences Authority.