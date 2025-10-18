18-year-old charged for allegedly trafficking Kpods after being caught at Woodlands Checkpoint

132 suspected Kpods seized from 18-year-old in Singapore

An 18-year-old man in Singapore has been charged for allegedly trafficking suspected e-vaporiser pods containing etomidate, or Kpods.

Authorities seized 132 suspected Kpods, on top of two vapes, from his vehicle and residence.

Kwek Rui An Rayern was charged in court on Friday (17 Oct).

Caught in alleged trafficking attempt

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers uncovered suspected Kpods in the man’s vehicle at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday (16 Oct).

According to the ICA, a 16-year-old female Singaporean accompanied the 18-year-old male Singaporean in the vehicle.

Initially, they claimed that they made a wrong turn and unintentionally entered the checkpoint.

However, when officers conducted further checks on the vehicle and the driver, they found the contraband concealed in a carrier box at the driver’s seat, the driver’s side door, and on the driver.

The female passenger also admitted that she possessed one e-vaporiser in her pocket.

Based on preliminary investigations, the driver also allegedly did not have a valid driving license.

Subsequently, ICA officers referred the case to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

In total, officers seized two vapes and 127 suspected Kpods from the offender’s vehicle.

They retrieved another five pods from his Bedok residence.

Currently, the HSA is testing the seized pods for etomidate.

Investigations are underway, and the court adjourned the case to 24 October 2025.

Stiffer penalties for trafficking offences

The HSA adopts a serious stance on e-vaporiser and etomidate trafficking offences.

Importers face penalties ranging from three to 20 years’ imprisonment and five to 15 strokes of the cane.

Meanwhile, sellers and distributors may be subject to two to 10 years’ imprisonment and two to five strokes of the cane.

17-year-old among those previously charged for Kpod trafficking

Earlier this month, authorities in Singapore charged a 17-year-old girl among three people for Kpod trafficking.

Officers seized 16 vapes and related components from her residence.

Investigations by the HSA revealed that a 27-year-old man had allegedly supplied Kpods to her via Telegram.

Her case had been adjourned to 13 October 2025.

