17-year-old girl charged with trafficking Kpods, 16 vapes & components found in her residence

17-year-old girl charged with trafficking Kpods together with man & woman

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with trafficking of e-vaporiser pods containing etomidate, known as ‘Kpods’.

She was among three people charged with the offence on Saturday (4 Oct), said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a press release on the same day.

Girl allegedly supplied Kpods to male abuser

The teenager, who has not been named, had allegedly supplied Kpods to a male suspected abuser.

HSA investigated the male suspected abuser on Thursday (2 Oct), leading them to track down two of his alleged suppliers.

These were the teenager and a 23-year-old woman named Vernette Heng Cui Teng.

After the duo were nabbed, 16 vapes and related components were found in the teenage girl’s residence.

64 vapes and components were found in Heng’s residence.

Girl allegedly supplied Kpods by 27-year-old man

HSA investigated further and tracked down a 27-year-old man named Amir Shah s/o Anwar Shah.

He allegedly supplied Kpods to the 17-year-old girl and another female Kpod abuser via Telegram.

All the seized suspected Kpods are being tested for etomidate.

Girl charged with trafficking Kpods, case adjourned to 13 Oct

The 17-year-old girl, Heng and Amir Shah were subsequently charged in court with the alleged trafficking of Kpods.

The teenager’s case was adjourned to 13 Oct, while the other two cases were adjourned to 24 Oct.

Those convicted of Kpod trafficking face between two and 10 years in prison and between two and five strokes of the cane, HSA said.

As for the two suspected Kpod abusers, they were fined on the spot and must attend rehabilitation if confirmed as Kpod abusers.

36-year-old man charged with trafficking Kpods 2 days earlier

The charging of the trio came two days after a 36-year-old man was charged in court for Kpod trafficking.

Heng Yong Qin was arrested after crashing a Mercedes into the sidewalk near Khatib Polyclinic in Yishun on Tuesday (30 Sept).

The accident injured two elderly pedestrians aged 67 and 81.

One vape and 33 Kpods were recovered from his car.

Heng is also under investigation by the police for driving under the influence of intoxicating substances.

His case was adjourned to 29 Oct.

Man had been released from prison in June

At the time of the accident on 30 Sept, Heng was under a remission order after being released from prison in June, reported The Straits Times (ST).

That means were was supposed to be keep out of trouble for a period of two years after his release.

Heng was previously jailed in 2021 for driving off after a traffic police officer stopped him along the Central Expressway (CTE) in March 2021.

This caused the officer to be dragged along the CTE and suffer multiple injuries.

That offence was also committed while Heng was under a remission order after being released from prison in July 2020.

In view of his being accused of breaching his latest remission order, he could face an stiffer sentence if convicted of his latest charges.

Also read: Man throws suspected Kpod out of window during CNB raid in Buangkok, 527 seized in islandwide operations