Man throws suspected Kpod out of window during CNB raid in Buangkok, 527 seized in islandwide operations

Suspected Kpod found among items thrown out of Buangkok unit’s window

During a recent Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) raid in Buangkok, a man was seen throwing items out of the window.

One of these items turned out to be a suspected e-vaporiser pod believed to contain etomidate, known as a ‘Kpod’.

It was among 527 seized during islandwide anti-drug operations from 21 to 26 Sept, said CNB in a news release on Monday (29 Sept).

S’porean man arrested after Kpod discarded out of window in Buangkok

Last Thursday (25 Sept), CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Buangkok Crescent, it said.

They saw items being discarded out of the unit’s bedroom window.

When the items were retrieved, they were found to be vape-related products, including one suspected Kpod.

The unit’s occupant, a 29-year-old Singaporean man, was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences.

524 suspected Kpods found in Hougang unit

Earlier that day, another Singaporean man, 28, was arrested at a residential unit in the vicinity of Hougang Street 51.

He is also suspected of drug trafficking offences.

In the unit, numerous vape-related products were found, including 524 suspected Kpods.

Cash including S$3,500 was also uncovered and seized.

2 more S’poreans arrested during raids in Chinatown & Woodlands

CNB noted other raids on 21 Sept and 24 Sept, where two other Singaporeans were arrested.

On 21 Sept, a residential unit in the vicinity of New Bridge Road was raided and about 106g of heroin and 26g of ‘Ice’ recovered.

A 60-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences.

On 24 Sept, a residential unit in the vicinity of Champions Way, in Woodlands South, was raided. About 143g of heroin, 18g of ‘Ice’, 65g of cannabis and 10g of ketamine were seized from within.

A 46-year-old Singaporean woman was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences.

S$74,000 worth of drugs seized

In total, 77 suspected drug offenders were arrested during the six-day operation that covered areas including Aljunied, Boon Keng and Selegie, CNB said.

The items seized included:

about 351g of heroin

about 99g of ‘Ice’

about 69g of cannabis

about 10g of ketamine

one ‘Ecstasy’ tablet

one bottle of methadone

numerous vape-related products, including 527 suspected Kpods

cash amounting to S$4,228.70

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than S$74,000, CNB noted, adding:

The heroin, ‘Ice’ and cannabis seized can potentially feed the addiction of 235 abusers for a week.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Death penalty possible for trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine

CNB noted that trafficking in a controlled drug, offering to do so, or any act or offer in preparation for or for the purpose of trafficking, is an offence under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973 (MDA).

This applies whether the offender does so on their own behalf or on somebody else’s behalf, even if that other person is overseas.

Those convicted of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine, or “pure heroin”, may face the mandatory death penalty.

Additionally, those who import, sell or distribute Kpods will face prosecution under the MDA.

Featured image adapted from the Central Narcotics Bureau.