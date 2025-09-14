8 arrested & over 400 Kpods seized by CNB in first major crackdown on etomidate syndicate

Eight people arrested during Kpods crackdown by CNB in Telok Blangah, Hougang Avenue, and Boon Lay Drive

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has arrested eight Singaporeans and seized more than 400 e-vaposiser pods believed to contain etomidate (Kpods) along with nearly S$22,000 in cash in a sweeping operation on 10 Sept.

In a press release the following day, CNB detailed how the raids unfolded in Telok Blangah, Hougang, and Boon Lay, marking the bureau’s first major strike against a Kpod trafficking syndicate since the drug was officially listed as a Class C controlled substance on 1 Sept.

Over 300 Kpods seized in Telok Blangah

At about 7pm, CNB officers moved in on two men at the void deck of a block near Telok Blangah Rise. Both allegedly resisted arrest and had to be subdued.

Aged 26 and 28, the pair were suspected of conducting a drug transaction. The younger man was found with 68 Kpods, while the other had five Kpods on him.

Officers then escorted them to a nearby unit in the same block, where two more suspects — a 26-year-old man inside and a 23-year-old man outside — were arrested.

A search of the flat uncovered 327 Kpods and other vape-related items.

Nearly S$22,000 in currencies seized at Hougang operation

That same night, CNB nabbed two more men, aged 29 and 32, near Hougang Avenue 9.

A raid on their home uncovered a stash of vape products and a cash pile totalling S$20,818, along with foreign currencies of RMB498 (S$89) and RM5,800 (S$1,770).

The operation continued in Boon Lay Drive, where a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were taken into custody. Six Kpods were seized near his residence.

Investigations later revealed that the woman had allegedly arranged to collect the Kpods from him.

First big strike since Kpods classified

CNB Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ng Khai Song stressed that this was the bureau’s first large-scale bust of a Kpod syndicate since etomidate — the active substance in Kpods — was added to Singapore’s list of controlled drugs.

He reiterated that CNB will continue to take strong enforcement action against those who traffic in such harmful substances.

“We will continue to monitor and work closely with the relevant agencies to support the Government’s response against etomidate and sending a clear message that such illegal activities will not be tolerated.”

Also read: 32 suspected Kpod abusers among 232 caught for vape-related offences since 1 Sept

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the CNB.