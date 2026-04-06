Korean man arrested after vapes found in baggage at Changi Airport though he had ‘nothing to declare’

More than 130 vapes found in Korean man’s baggage at Changi Airport

While entering Singapore via Changi Airport, a Korean man told customs that he had nothing to declare.

But several vape-related products were found in his baggage, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Monday (6 April).

Korean told ICA he had nothing to declare

The incident took place on 27 March, when the 27-year-old Korean man was entering Singapore via Terminal 2.

He was directed by ICA officers for further checks, before which he was asked if he had anything to declare.

He said he had nothing to declare.

Vapes & related products found in Korean’s baggage at Changi Airport

However, officers noticed anomalies while scanning his belongings.

They thus searched them thoroughly and found more than 130 e-vaporisers, or vapes, and related components in his baggage.

ICA also found more than 2,000 heat sticks, also known as heat-not-burn (HNB) tobacco products.

These are battery-operated devices that heat tobacco so it produces an aerosol containing nicotine and other chemicals that can be inhaled through the mouth and taken into the body.

Similar to vapes, the importation, distribution, sale, purchase, use and possession of HNB tobacco products are prohibited under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisement and Sale) Act, according to the Ministry of Health.

Korean arrested, suspected of smuggling

The Korean was subsequently arrested.

He is suspected of attempting to smuggle the illegal items into Singapore.

The case was also referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for investigation.

ICA committed to safeguarding S’pore’s borders

ICA had previously said that border security is “a crucial aspect” of Singapore’s anti-vape enforcement strategy, adding:

As guardians of the nation’s borders, ICA remains committed to safeguarding Singapore by ensuring our borders remain safe and secure.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisement and Sale) Act, importing, distributing, selling or offering to sell vapes and their components is an offence.

If convicted, offenders face up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

Repeat offenders may be jailed for up to 12 months and/or fined up to S$20,000.

Also read: Vapes found in South Korean’s baggage at Changi Airport despite her having ‘nothing to declare’