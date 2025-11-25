Vapes found in South Korean’s baggage at Changi Airport despite her having ‘nothing to declare’

2 vapes & over 50 vape pods South Korean woman’s baggage at Changi Airport

While entering Singapore via Changi Airport, a South Korean woman told customs she had nothing to declare.

But several vape-related products were found in her baggage, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Tuesday (25 Nov).

Woman said she had nothing to declare when asked by ICA

The incident took place on Sunday (23 Nov), when the 39-year-old South Korean woman was returning to Singapore.

She went through baggage screening at Terminal 3, during which ICA officers asked her if she had anything to declare.

The woman, who held a Singapore employment pass, said she had nothing to declare and went ahead to screen her belongings.

Vapes & other tobacco products found in baggage at Changi Airport

However, two e-vaporisers, or vapes, and more than 50 vape pods were found among her belongings.

ICA also found more than 1,200 heat sticks, also known as heat-not-burn (HNB) tobacco products.

These are battery-operated devices that heat tobacco so it produces an aerosol containing nicotine and other chemicals that can be inhaled through the mouth and taken into the body.

Similar to vapes, the importation, distribution, sale, purchase, use and possession of HNB tobacco products are prohibited under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisement and Sale) Act, according to the Ministry of Health.

The case was referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for investigation.

Over 1,600 vapes found in van at Woodlands Checkpoint

The incident comes just over a week after two attempts to smuggle vapes into Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint were foiled in one day, ICA said in another post.

At 8.40am on 15 Nov, a Malaysia-registered van was directed for enhanced checks based on information received by ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC).

ICA found vapes hidden in boxes and concealed among electrical appliances and wires.

More vapes were found in the door panels of the van.

In total, more than 1,600 vapes were found.

A 19-year-old male Malaysian traveller was arrested.

1,000 vapes hidden under groceries in car

At 7.50pm on the same night, ICA officers conducted further checks on a Malaysia-registered car.

They found 1,000 vapes hidden under groceries.

A 21-year-old male Malaysian traveller was arrested in connection with this case.

The exhibits and suspects in both cases were referred to HSA.

ICA committed to safeguarding S’pore’s borders

ICA said border security is “a crucial aspect” of Singapore’s anti-vape enforcement strategy, adding:

As guardians of the nation’s borders, ICA remains committed to safeguarding Singapore by ensuring our borders remain safe and secure.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisement and Sale) Act, importing, distributing, selling or offering to sell vapes and their components is an offence.

If convicted, offenders face up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

Repeat offenders may be jailed for up to 12 months and/or fined up to S$20,000.

Also read: Man charged for importing over 2,800 vapes via Tuas Checkpoint, hid them in car compartments

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.