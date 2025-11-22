Man charged for importing over 2,800 vapes via Tuas Checkpoint, hid them in car compartments

Over 2,800 vapes and related components found in Singapore-registered car on 17 Nov

A 55-year-old man has been charged for allegedly importing over 2,800 e-vaporisers (vapes) and related components via Tuas Checkpoint.

The contraband items were found in a Singapore-registered car that the man was driving.

ICA officers caught man importing vapes at Tuas Checkpoint

In a press release issued on 19 Nov, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said the man, 55-year-old Lai Mun Leong, was caught on 17 Nov at Tuas Checkpoint.

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers had found 2,830 vape and related components in the Singapore-registered car Lai was driving.

HSA was alerted to the case, and investigations are ongoing.

Photos released by HSA show the illicit items hidden beneath the rear passenger seat and inside the boot.

Man charged with vape offence

Lai was charged on 19 Nov with allegedly importing vapes and related components into Singapore.

The case has been adjourned to 17 Dec.

First-time offenders convicted of importing, distributing, selling or offering vapes and their components face up to six months’ jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

Repeat offenders face up to twelve months’ jail, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both.

Featured image adapted from the HSA.