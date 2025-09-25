ICA seizes over S$272K worth of heroin, cannabis & ‘Ice’ hidden in car at Tuas Checkpoint

ICA finds 1,908g of heroin and 1,655g of cannabis in Malaysian-registered car at Tuas Checkpoint

More than S$272,000 worth of heroin, cannabis, and methamphetamine (also known as “Ice”) were uncovered by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers during a bust at Tuas Checkpoint on Saturday (20 Sept) morning.

The drugs, hidden in multiple compartments of a Malaysian-registered car, could have fuelled the addiction of over 1,300 abusers in just one week, ICA said.

A 37-year-old Malaysian man was arrested, and investigations are ongoing.

Drugs found stashed across car compartments

In a news release on Tuesday (23Sept), ICA said officers conducting enhanced checks discovered two black bundles hidden within the rear boot panel of the vehicle.

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were immediately called in.

Further checks uncovered six more bundles concealed in different compartments of the car.

In total, officers seized about 1,908g of heroin, 1,655g of cannabis, and 268g of “Ice”, the street name for methamphetamine.

Investigations are underway.

Heavy penalties for smuggling of drugs

Under Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, those who import into or export from Singapore more than 15g of diamorphine or “pure heroin”, or more than 250g of methamphetamine, or more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

“ICA will continue to work with CNB to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs across our borders,” the authority wrote in a statement.

“ICA will also continue to conduct security checks at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contrabands across our borders.”

