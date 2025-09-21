Man wanted by CNB arrested in Ubi with drugs & vape, allegedly tried to bite police officers

Man wanted by CNB seen behaving suspiciously in Ubi, gave false identity to police

A man arrested with drugs and a vape in Ubi on Saturday (20 Sept) was found to be wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

During the arrest, he allegedly attempted to bite police officers, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Man seen sitting on roadside holding small dog

Witnesses told Shin Min Daily News that they had seen the shirtless, tattooed man sitting by the roadside.

He appeared dazed and held a small dog in his arms.

He was surrounded by several police officers, some of whom were searching a black Toyota Alphard sport-utility vehicle (SUV) next to him.

A police canine was later brought in to take part in the search.

Dog barks at police while man is being arrested

Later, a reader-submitted video showed the man lying on the road, being restrained and handcuffed by the police.

As he was being arrested, his dog frantically ran in circles and barked at the officers.

The man was heard calling out to the animal, repeatedly yelling, “My dog!”

The dog is now being cared for by the man’s family, Shin Min understands.

Man wanted by CNB but gave false identity to police at Ubi

In response to queries from MS News, SPF said it was alerted at about 11.30am on 20 Sept to the man, who was behaving suspiciously along Ubi Avenue 3.

They found him sitting on the road beside his car, it noted, adding:

Officers proceeded to engage the man, and subsequently found out that the man had verbally provided a false identity.

When his real identity was established, he was found to be a 41-year-old wanted by the CNB.

Man allegedly attempts to bite police officers

When he was arrested, the man put up a struggle, SPF said.

He allegedly pushed and attempted to bite the officers, resulting in necessary force being applied to restrain him.

The police also found items on him that included:

Substances suspected to be controlled drugs

Drug paraphernalia

An e-vaporiser, or vape

A bank card not bearing his name

Man arrested for multiple offences

The man was eventually arrested for:

Using criminal force against a public servant

Providing false particulars

Suspected fraudulent possession of property

Suspected drug-related offences

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the CNB, while the vape-related offence will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Investigations are ongoing, SPF said.

Man’s father reportedly a ‘well-known figure’

According to Shin Min, the man’s father is a “well-known figure” in society who declined to be named so as not to implicate his company.

His son had moved out to live on his own years ago, and they were not in contact, he said.

He did not know how his son had ended up like this, but he blamed himself for failing to raise him well.

His arrest might be a good thing for him, the father added, as it may give him a chance to repent.

Thus, the father has decided not to put up bail for his son, hoping he would turn over a new leaf.

