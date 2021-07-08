Sengkang Beehive Found In HDB Void Deck Destroyed And Left On Floor

Pest removal is at times a necessary service when unwanted guests take residence in our homes.

Sometimes, the situation can be remedied with a spray or trap, but if the situation gets out of control, most of us would resort to seeking professional help. That was the case when a beehive was recently discovered in Sengkang.

However, after the hive was “chemically exterminated”, the remains were questionably left on the floor.

Nutrinest, a group that advocates for humane bee removal, took to Facebook to plead with the public to consult conservation groups before asking their town councils to remove beehives in urban areas.

Cluster of bees left on floor in Sengkang after beehive destroyed

On Wednesday (7 Jul), local bee conservation group Nutrinest shared a video of the destroyed Sengkang beehive on Facebook.

In the accompanying caption, they noted that the bees and their hive were exterminated using chemicals.

Honeycombs, a liquid substance presumed to be honey, and a cluster of dead bees can be seen on the floor.

The video later panned upwards showing the sewage pipes on the ceiling — the probable location of the beehive prior to its destruction.

You can watch the 1-minute video here.

Local group pleads for humane approach towards bees

In an attempt to evoke change, Nutrinest pled with the public to consider a humane approach and not resort to the usage of chemicals when removing such beehives.

Though residents may feel frustrated about such hives near their homes, Nutrinest posed a thoughtful question,

Is your complaint about the fear of bees or the irrational killing of the bees?

MS News has contacted Sengkang Town Council for comment on the incident and will update the post accordingly.

Consider approaching conservation groups

Bees have a bad reputation perhaps due to their stinging defence response. At the same time, their role as pollinators is vital to sustaining our ecosystem.

Although the bees might have terrorised the neighbourhood due to their close proximity to the units above, a different approach could have given these insects a new lease of life in the hands of conservation groups.

We hope the public learns of the existence of such groups and consider contacting them should they next spot a beehive in their neighbourhoods.

