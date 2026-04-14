Man in suspected S’pore hit-and-run launches fundraiser, says he has no memory of incident

Man injured in suspected hit-and-run launches fundraiser after losing kidney and undergoing multiple surgeries

A 42-year-old man in Singapore has started an online fundraiser after a suspected hit-and-run left him with life-changing injuries and unable to work.

Mr Kartikesan Sedamparam shared his story on crowdfunding platform Go Get Funding, appealing for support as he navigates a long and difficult recovery.

He hopes to raise S$5,000. As of Monday (13 April), S$3,499 has been raised.

Accident left him in coma with severe injuries

Mr Kartikesan told MS News the accident happened on 24 Dec 2025 at Kampong Lorong Buangkok.

He has no memory of what occurred, having suffered head trauma that left him in a coma after the incident.

The incident is believed to be a hit-and-run, as the driver had allegedly fled before an ambulance arrived at around 2.50pm.

According to Mr Kartikesan, the case was investigated by the Singapore Traffic Police (TP) as a suspected hit-and-run, but was later closed after investigations did not “produce any substantive results”, based on a TP letter.

“Traffic police told me that the area has no CCTV camera,” he said.

Expressing his frustration, he added: “The accident was so bad, but the traffic police just closed the case. It’s very, very disappointing.”

He also noted that the timing of the accident stated in the police letter was inaccurate.

Lost right kidney, underwent multiple surgeries

Mr Kartikesan sustained what he described as “severe injuries”.

He said his right kidney had to be removed, and that he also suffered damage to his liver and lungs, along with about 10 fractured ribs on his right side.

Since then, he has undergone multiple surgeries, including procedures to stabilise his ribs with metal implants and operations on both knees.

“I have suffered a lot of pain,” he told MS News, adding that he was placed on strong painkillers such as fentanyl and morphine during treatment.

Long road to recovery ahead

While he is now recovering, Mr Kartikesan still requires long-term care, including physiotherapy and ongoing treatment.

He is also unable to return to work. Prior to the accident, he worked as a parcel delivery driver.

He now describes himself as “severely disabled”.

Fundraiser to cover legal and daily costs

Through the fundraiser, Mr Kartikesan hopes to cover legal fees, caregiving support, and medical expenses not fully subsidised.

He said he decided to start the campaign after being advised online to seek help through crowdfunding.

“All donations will make a very big difference in my life,” he wrote on his fundraiser page.

Despite everything, he expressed gratitude for the support he has received so far.

“From the bottom of my heart, I really appreciate those who have come forward to help,” he said.

He added that even small contributions could go a long way in helping him “get across the finish line” as he continues his recovery.

Those who wish to support Mr Kartikesan can visit his fundraiser page here.

Also read: 5-month-old S’pore baby with rare genetic condition needs S$2.4M for life-saving treatment

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Featured image adapted from Go Get Funding website.