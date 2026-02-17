‘I was not hungry enough’: S’poreans share most ‘out-of-touch’ statements they’ve heard about job market

Singaporeans share most out-of-touch-statements about bad job market so they can ‘laugh at them’

A Reddit thread asking Singaporeans to share the most “out-of-touch” statements they have heard about the current job market has struck a chord online.

The discussion, posted on r/askSingapore on 4 Feb, invited Redditors to share remarks about the job market that they found completely disconnected from reality.

Frustration grows in tough job market

“What is the most out of touch statement you’ve heard regarding the bad job market?” the original poster (OP) asked Singapore netizens, sharing that they would like to “pool them together so we can at least laugh at them together”.

They explained that these statements not only missed the mark but were also “incredibly discouraging” for those struggling in today’s tough job environment.

The OP kicked things off by sharing a comment they had encountered: “Someone once told me that fresh grads and Singaporeans are just too picky because we refuse to work for SMEs.”

According to them, if all unemployed people simply worked in SMEs, there would be no job crisis.

Netizens vent frustration, share ‘out-of-touch’ comments

The post quickly resonated with others, sparking a flood of responses from netizens eager to share their own experiences with tone-deaf statements about the job market.

One netizen recalled being asked how they manage to survive on S$6,000 a month in Singapore.

An exhausted Redditor trying to find a job recalled being told that they were not “hungry enough”.

One commenter revealed they were advised by a career advisor to simply “get a degree” if they wanted a job.

One more netizen shared how they were told that foreigners aren’t here to take our jobs, but to improve employment opportunities for locals.

Most fresh graduates find jobs within 6 months

According to the Workforce Singapore, unemployment rates in Singapore declined slightly in Aug 2025, with a seasonally adjusted overall rate of 1.9%.

As of June 2025, the employment rate among fresh resident graduates rose to 51.9%, up from 47.9% in the previous graduating cohort.

Furthermore, 87.1% of fresh graduates were employed within six months of their final exams.

Although this marks a small decline from 89.6% the year before, it still shows that most graduates secure employment.

