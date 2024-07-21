Man driving S’pore-registered car seen pumping RON95 petrol in M’sia, triggers outrage from M’sians

Foreigner pumping RON95 petrol draws brickbats from Malaysians

A man who appears to be driving a Singapore-registered car was recently seen pumping subsidised RON95 petrol, which is illegal in Malaysia.

Two people filmed the act and named the location where they captured the video.

Petrol kiosks that allow foreigners to use RON95 petrol will have enforcement action taken against them.

However, there is no penalisation for the foreigners who are caught doing so.

Man driving Singapore-registered car seen pumping RON95 petrol in Malaysia

The 32-second video, first posted on EnGear, shows a man driving a Singapore-registered Honda Shuttle pumping RON95 petrol into his car.

One man is heard asking another person in Malay: “Uncle (pakcik), are you angry?”

The other person replies that he isn’t: “No, no, this is Petronas,” referring to the petrol kiosk they are at.

After the man driving the Singapore-registered car finishes pumping the petrol and heads into the kiosk, the men behind the camera note that they are at a Petronas kiosk in Jalan Damansara, around the Kuala Lumpur area.

Netizens outraged by act

The issue of foreigners using RON95 petrol has been a big topic in Malaysia for years. This is reflected in several of the comments on the video.

One called on the government to fine petrol kiosk owners.

A second person remarked that they once pressed the emergency button after they had observed someone pumping RON95 petrol when they weren’t supposed to.

“Too lazy to talk to Singaporeans whose country is developed but brains are stone age,” they added.

Another person suggested that the Malaysian government should “file a suit” immediately when a video like this surfaces online.

They explained that when the car enters Malaysia again, they must pay a summons. They felt this would dissuade others from using RON95 petrol.

Illegal to use RON95 petrol, but no fines currently for errant drivers

Numerous Singapore-registered cars have been caught on viral videos pumping the petrol, which is subsidised only for Malaysians.

Last month, the Petroleum Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) urged Malaysians to inform petrol station cashiers or staff if they see foreign vehicles filling RON95 petrol, according to The Star.

“We lack the legal means to report or penalise drivers of foreign-registered vehicles who buy subsidised fuel,” the PDAM said. “It is even more difficult when the transaction involves the purchase of RON95 at the pump using a debit or credit card.”

Cashiers at the fuel stations could halt transactions by deactivating the pump remotely.

Currently, petrol station operations will be penalised if their kiosk allows foreign cars to pump RON95 petrol.

If found guilty, they could be fined up to RM1 million (S$287,600), jailed for up to three years, or both.

The PDAM, however, called for the penalisation of foreigners who commit such acts.

