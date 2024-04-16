Man uses brick to raise S’pore-registered car & allegedly pump more petrol in JB

Man seen using brick to elevate Singapore-registered car to pump more petrol in JB

Over the years, numerous motorists driving Singapore-registered vehicles have faced backlash for refuelling their cars in Malaysia.

Despite widespread condemnation, this behaviour persists.

Recently, photos of a driver sliding a brick under his Singapore-registered Jaguar sedan at a petrol station in Johor Bahru (JB) emerged online.

It’s believed that he did so to maximise the volume of petrol dispensed into his vehicle.

Netizens criticise man who used brick to raise car while pumping petrol

According to Sin Chew Daily, a netizen snapped photos of the man and posted them in a Facebook group.

A second image shows the car with the brick clearly visible under its tyre.

Jacking up one’s car in an attempt to get more petrol inside is often practised by drivers seeking more bang for their buck.

However, not only will this not work, it may lead to damage or wastage.

Netizens were quick to condemn the Jaguar driver for his behaviour, labelling it cheap and embarrassing.

Others said that this was a sign of the man’s “kiasu” behaviour.

Previous incidents of motorists pumping petrol in Malaysia

This is far from the first time motorists with Singapore-registered cars have been shamed for refuelling their vehicles in Malaysia.

In February, a man confronted a couple for pumping RON95 petrol into their Singapore-registered vehicle.

He accused them of “stealing from Malaysians”.

Another viral video in June last year showed a GrabFood rider shouting at men who were apparently from Singapore and similarly refuelling their vehicle with RON95 petrol.

After receiving a report on the matter, police said they were not pursuing the matter further.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily News.

