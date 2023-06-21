Men From S’pore Allegedly Refuel Car With RON95 Petrol In JB, Scolded By GrabFood Rider

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Men Get Into Confrontation With GrabFood Rider Over Alleged Refuel Using RON95 Petrol

Since October 2020, the Malaysian government has banned foreign-registered vehicles from pumping the heavily subsidised RON95 petrol.

However, this has not stopped people from flouting the rules.

Last Friday (16 June), two men from Singapore got into an altercation with a GrabFood rider after allegedly refuelling their vehicle with RON95 petrol.

Footage that has since gone viral on TikTok shows police attempting to de-escalate the situation by stepping between them.

@ipk.tv.media Org sebelah tak boleh terima kena tegur sebab pump Ron 95 kat caltex area Sunway big box. Polis bantuan pun tak boleh settle.. sedih.. full story belum tahu lagi.. ♬ original sound – IPK.TV – IPK.TV

Authorities in the area have confirmed that they received a report against the men. However, they will not be pursuing the matter any further.

Altercation over alleged refuel using RON95 petrol

According to China Press, the altercation occurred on 16 June near a shopping mall in Sunway City Iskandar Puteri.

The video starts by showing the GrabFood rider shouting at the two men for being rude and aggressive, urging the officers present at the scene to arrest them.

One of the men then advances towards him before being stopped by the officer.

His companion storms furiously towards the boot of his car, appearing to nearly take something out before asking the rider, “What do you want?”

Seeing this, the rider accuses the man of wanting to assault him when he’d been the one at fault for refuelling with RON95 petrol.

Man tries to snatch rider’s phone

The argument continues in a similar vein for a few seconds between the rider and the man.

Meanwhile, the officers attempt to defuse the situation by telling the rider to step back.

At this point, the man steps forward and, pointing his finger at the camera, shouts, “You better delete the video.”

Their altercation escalates when the man’s companion tries to snatch the rider’s phone away from him.

He’s unsuccessful in doing so, however, with the officers immediately stepping in between the duo.

The man then tells the officers that they had checked with the petrol station if it was okay to refuel their vehicles.

They had apparently gotten permission to do so, after which the rider had intervened and started shouting at them.

The video ultimately ends with the rider offering his identity card to the officers.

Incident caused by big misunderstanding

Speaking to China Press, a spokesperson from the police station in Iskandar Puteri said they received a report regarding the matter.

However, the individual who filed the report did not want to pursue it, causing the station to not follow up on it any further.

The rep added that the whole situation had been a misunderstanding between the two parties.

Apparently, the two men were intending to purchase the RON95 petrol to refuel go-karts, not their own vehicle.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from DAily TRaffic REport on Facebook.